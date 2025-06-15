Exciting news for Blaston Show

The Blaston & District Agricultural Show Society has some exciting new offerings at this year's Blaston Show, which takes place in two weeks time on 29th June.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather permitting we are expecting a Lancaster Bomber Fly Past shortly before 1pm. Then, at ground level, there is the new Blaston Trail where families can find informative facts around the showground and answer our questionnaire – with some great prizes to be won.

This year's headline Main Ring Attractions are The East Midlands Quadrille Club and The Rockets Children's Motorcycle Display Team. The parade of hounds will take place at midday, followed by the Classic Car Parade, and don't miss the Tug of War, terrier racing, steam engines and vintage tractors. Visitors can take a wander around the Modern Farming Display to gain an insight into the way modern day farmers farm, produce food and look after the landscape, and check out the Hound Show. Always popular with the crowds, the Spec Savers Dinosaur will also be returning to the Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend kicks off with a Pre Show Party on the Friday night, to which everyone is invited – the cost is just £5 for adults while children 12 and under get in for free – as do Members and Sponsors. There will be food, music, a licenced bar and great company.

Terrier racing at Blaston Show

Equestrian classes start at 9am, cattle judging at 10am, sheep classes and sheep shearing at 1pm. Entries for the dog show will be taken from 10am. There will be a great range of tradestands to satisfy shopping urges, and food outlets to keep visitors feeling satiated.

This year's main charity beneficiaries are Cure Parkinson's, Mount Group RDA and The Next Chapter. Tickets can be bought online at www.blastonshow.co.uk or on the gate, which opens at 8am on the day.