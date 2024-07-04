Ex-Tigers players face Nevill Holt Cricket Club Sponsors in charity match and picnic event
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the fourth annual event, Nevill Holt Cricket Club will once again be hosting the sponsors’ charity match on Friday 5 July, with proceeds in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation and the club.
The match will see the sponsors’ team, which is supported by local businesses from all over Leicestershire, play the Sabretooth Tigers featuring ex-Tigers stars from the golden era of the 90s and 00s.
A spokesperson for the cricket club said: "Building on the success of previous years, the club is looking forward to hosting the Sabretooth Tigers again. Following the afternoon of competitive, friendly cricket, the Nevill Arms Inn in the picturesque village of Medbourne will host a post-match barbeque.
"Attendees at the match are also welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the beautiful grounds at Nevill Holt."
Entrance is £5, going towards charity, with free parking, a bar and DJ on site!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.