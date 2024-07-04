Ex-Tigers players face Nevill Holt Cricket Club Sponsors in charity match and picnic event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leicester Tigers players - including Martin Corry, Neil Back, Austin Healey, Tim Stimpson and Lewis Moody - will be taking part in a charity cricket match at a picturesque Harborough district venue.

In the fourth annual event, Nevill Holt Cricket Club will once again be hosting the sponsors’ charity match on Friday 5 July, with proceeds in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation and the club.

The match will see the sponsors’ team, which is supported by local businesses from all over Leicestershire, play the Sabretooth Tigers featuring ex-Tigers stars from the golden era of the 90s and 00s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the cricket club said: "Building on the success of previous years, the club is looking forward to hosting the Sabretooth Tigers again. Following the afternoon of competitive, friendly cricket, the Nevill Arms Inn in the picturesque village of Medbourne will host a post-match barbeque.

"Attendees at the match are also welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy the beautiful grounds at Nevill Holt."