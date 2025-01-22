Entries open for GBRT Junior X Factor 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great Bowden Recital Trust are looking for young singers, instrumentalists and composers/song-writers to enter the GBRT Junior X Factor 2025 competition.

Anyone in school years 1-13 who lives within 20 miles of Market Haborough can enter, either as a soloist, in a group with friends or with an original song or piece of music that they have written.

The competition is free to enter and prizes worth up to £250 each are available for the winning entrants.

The heats will be held in Great Bowden on 15th and 16th March and the Finals concert will be on Saturday 22nd March.

For more information or to sign up go to www.gbrt.uk