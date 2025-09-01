Enjoyable walks planned for Harborough District Walking Festival

For the fourth year running the Harborough District Walking Festival is all set with six fabulous, guided walks

Between September 14th to the 21st, there will be a good variety of countryside walks to choose from. These include two all-day 7-mile walks, a couple of walks of around 5 to 6 miles and an evening and afternoon walk of 4 miles each. All the walks are accompanied by two experienced, knowledgeable guides. Therefore, not only do you get to enjoy the lovely countryside, but your walk will be enhanced with fascination details of the local area. The walking festival is supported by Harborough District Council and our main sponsor is Involved Holidays. For further information and to book the walks go to www.harboroughwalks.org