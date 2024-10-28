Enjoy a celebration of Christmas with a creative retreat at Brook Meadow, Leicestershire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Arrive at Brook Meadow on Friday 22nd November and choose either a one- or a two-day creative retreat, led by Nicola Ash from La Fete Fleurie.
On the two-day course spend Saturday morning immersed in flowering, creating a festive wreath out of only natural materials and decorated with layers of foliage, ivy, fir cones, dried flowers, and rose hips. Then on Sunday focus on festive tablescapes and a mix of hands-on activities and demonstrations. Make pomanders, a mini swag, and a flower bauble to take home at the end of the day, and watch Nicola demonstrate festive table settings and centrepieces, natural gift wrapping, and handmade gift ideas. Alternatively, just relax at the lodge on Saturday and choose to join the Sunday activities.
All materials are provided, along with a seasonal vegetarian lunch and festive refreshments, in Nicola's beautiful oak-framed flower barn studio a mile from Brook Meadow.
Nicola Ash commented, "I adore everything about Christmas—the sounds, sights, smells, festivities, and gifts—and I'm thrilled to be sharing a little of this joy with Brook Meadow's guests. Christmas can also be overwhelming, so I'm hoping that this course will allow guests to relax while making lovely Christmas treats and enjoying a peaceful, mindful time—all while secretly checking things off their Christmas to-do list! Making handmade gifts for loved ones, embellishing them with flowers, and beautifully wrapping them produces a far more meaningful gift to give or keep for oneself to enjoy with friends and family during the Christmas season."
Accommodation will be in a choice of luxury lodges at Brook Meadow. Options include Woodpecker's contemporary boutique chic interiors; the cabin-like exposed beams and cosy fireplace of Kingfisher or the pastel decor and spacious layout of Skylark.
The Celebration of Christmas Retreat, is only available to up to six individuals and friends staying in the lakeside lodges.
Accommodation in a lodge based on two people sharing includes a luxury hamper of locally sourced goodies upon arrival. Non-participating guests are welcome to stay at the lodge.
To book call Brook Meadow on 01858 880886 or visit www.brookmeadow.co.uk
Getting there:
Brook Meadow is easily accessible from across the UK and just over an hour by train from London to Market Harborough or two hours by car.
Address: Brook Meadow, The Wrongs Farm, Welford Road, Sibbertoft, Market Harborough Leicestershire, LE16 9UJ
For more information about Brook Meadow, please visit www.brookmeadow.co.uk.