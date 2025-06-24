Emerging talent to shine at Project LIVE Showcase

Project LIVE Summer Showcase: 1st July, 7:30pm, 2Funky Music Café 2Funky Arts is proud to present the finale of its four-month artist development programme – Project LIVE – with a Summer VIP Showcase event this July at Leicester’s renowned 2Funky Music Café.

This exciting event will spotlight seven emerging artists from Leicester(shire), who will perform original, genre-blending material across soul, R&B, hip hop, funk and more.

Led by Musical Director Lisa Millett, artists have been working extremely hard to prepare for this moment, collaborating with a live band at weekly rehearsal sessions to create live renditions of their original songs to an audience including industry professionals, music fans and supporters.

Featuring live performances from:

Project LIVE Showcase: Date: 1st July 2025, 7:30pm - 10:30pm Location: 2Funky Music Café, 23A New Park Street, LE3 5NH

Darling I Dreamt – illuminating the darkness of painful emotions with glimmers of hope, Darling I Dreamt is born. The artist’s unique sound captures the contradictions of the human experience, balancing emotional intensity with a fun energy that encourages listeners to dance out their demons.

Deiah Marie – Kansas raised, and Leicester based, is a soul pop singer/songwriter drawing inspiration from a personal journey of self-growth and determinism. Growing up in Mid-West America, she was surrounded by the country’s rich cultural legacy of soul and country, and is heavily influenced by singers Adele, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston.

Drippo Joel – a UK based RnB artist, blending old school vibes with a modern sound. Taking influence from the likes of Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake and Chris Brown. Drippo Joel aims to make waves within the RnB music scene.

RECØDE – an Alternative artist from Leicester, with a raw, emotional sound. He delivers honest lyrics and infectious melodies that explore the themes of anxiety, depression, loneliness, and growing up with ADHD. With high energy and heartfelt intensity, RECØDE brings a fresh edge to modern genres with his alternative sound and style.

Mitchel Casimir – an R&B/Soul artist, his music blends smooth vocals with heartfelt lyrics, creating an emotional and captivating sound for all ages.

Timmytecca – a rapper from the UK who uses music to document his experiences and thoughts. His style leans heavily into storytelling, often exploring personal themes, day-to-day life, and moments that have shaped him. His songs reflect a mix of introspection and creativity, aiming to connect with listeners through honesty rather than image.

Zarii – born and raised in Leicester, Zarii started writing music at just 13 years old, drawing inspiration from icons like Beyoncé, KWN, Jhené Aiko, Kali Uchis, and Kehlani. Her sound blends contemporary R&B with a distinct UK edge, effortlessly switching between smooth vocals and versatile rap flows.

Tickets are £5 with group discounts available.

Get yours at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/k5j558sp/project-live-summer-showcase-2025

