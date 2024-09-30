Eagerly anticipated Saltpond Education Project Fun Quiz date is announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Saltpond Education Project is a small charity, co-founded by Lubenham born Ian Burbidge, which runs a dynamic and successful school for underprivileged children in Saltpond, Ghana. The UK Team play a funding role and leave the management and development of the school to the Ghanaian experts. To find out more about the project please visit the website: www.saltpondeducationproject.org.uk

This year’s Annual Quiz and Buffet Supper for the Saltpond Education Project takes place on Saturday 19th October at 7.00pm in Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham LE16 9TE.

The questions are a mixture of fun and general knowledge and not too difficult! As usual, there will be a bar selling beer, wine and soft drinks and a raffle. You don’t have to be in a group of four – we can arrange tables on the night.

The cost is £12.50pp including the buffet supper. All proceeds go to the Saltpond Education Project Happy School based in Saltpond, Ghana.

To book a place at the Quiz, please get in touch with Jim or Barbara Burbidge at 137 Main Street, Lubenham LE16 9TG or ring 01858 463382, email [email protected]