Dr Benji Waterhouse brings NHS psychiatry to life in UK book tour: Laughter, insights, and Q&A without the wait

NHS psychiatrist, award-winning comedian and Sunday Times best-selling author of ‘You Don’t Have To Be Mad To Work Here’, Dr Benji Waterhouse is going on his first book tour!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘You Don’t Have To Be Mad To Work Here’, was released via Vintage/Penguin in May to much critical acclaim. The tour takes in 10 dates and starts on 10th May at Leicester’s The Big Difference and culminates on 5th June at Bath’s Komedia.

“The response to my book has been very surreal. From being No.2 in The Sunday Times best-seller list to being enjoyed by natural treasures like Jo Brand. But most special has been the response from patients who have said things like “Dr Waterhouse should you really be using full names, date of births and NHS numbers?” Joking aside, it’s been incredible and I can’t wait to connect with readers in person on my first tour. The show will be a combination of stand-up, storytelling and chapter readings followed by a Q&A which is probably your best chance to speak to an NHS psychiatrist, without the 12-month waiting list”. DR BENJI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combining his stand-up skills, storytelling and anecdotal chapter readings, Dr Benji unlocks the doors to the psych ward and answers life’s big questions. What’s the secret to happiness? What’s the best way to escape from a psychiatric hospital? And what is the difference between a psychiatrist, a psychologist and a psychic?

Dr Benji Waterhouse

A woman in a wedding dress arrives at the hospital looking for Harry Styles.A lorry driver with schizophrenia believes he’s got a cure for coronavirus.A depressed man hides his profession from his GP due to stigma.

Most of the psychiatric cases in his book are his patients. Some of them are family. One of them is him. Why would anyone in their right mind choose to be a psychiatrist? Are the solutions to people’s messy lives really within medical school textbooks? And how can vulnerable patients receive the care they need when psychiatry lacks staff, hospital beds and any actual cures? ‘You Don’t Have to Be Mad to Work Here’ explores these complicated questions from both sides of the doctor’s desk.

Tickets for the book tour can be booked here