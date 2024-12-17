Dr Benji Waterhouse brings NHS psychiatry to life in UK book tour: Laughter, insights, and Q&A without the wait
‘You Don’t Have To Be Mad To Work Here’, was released via Vintage/Penguin in May to much critical acclaim. The tour takes in 10 dates and starts on 10th May at Leicester’s The Big Difference and culminates on 5th June at Bath’s Komedia.
“The response to my book has been very surreal. From being No.2 in The Sunday Times best-seller list to being enjoyed by natural treasures like Jo Brand. But most special has been the response from patients who have said things like “Dr Waterhouse should you really be using full names, date of births and NHS numbers?” Joking aside, it’s been incredible and I can’t wait to connect with readers in person on my first tour. The show will be a combination of stand-up, storytelling and chapter readings followed by a Q&A which is probably your best chance to speak to an NHS psychiatrist, without the 12-month waiting list”. DR BENJI
Combining his stand-up skills, storytelling and anecdotal chapter readings, Dr Benji unlocks the doors to the psych ward and answers life’s big questions. What’s the secret to happiness? What’s the best way to escape from a psychiatric hospital? And what is the difference between a psychiatrist, a psychologist and a psychic?
A woman in a wedding dress arrives at the hospital looking for Harry Styles.A lorry driver with schizophrenia believes he’s got a cure for coronavirus.A depressed man hides his profession from his GP due to stigma.
Most of the psychiatric cases in his book are his patients. Some of them are family. One of them is him. Why would anyone in their right mind choose to be a psychiatrist? Are the solutions to people’s messy lives really within medical school textbooks? And how can vulnerable patients receive the care they need when psychiatry lacks staff, hospital beds and any actual cures? ‘You Don’t Have to Be Mad to Work Here’ explores these complicated questions from both sides of the doctor’s desk.
Tickets for the book tour can be booked here