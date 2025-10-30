Discover the growing movement behind modern witchcraft at Witch Festival 2025

A little bit of magic is landing in Mountsorrel this weekend as Witch Festival 2025 takes over the Mountsorrel Memorial Centre for a full day of spirituality, connection and community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by Louisa Darling, whose lifelong journey with spirituality began in childhood, the festival brings together some of the UK’s leading practitioners for a day of empowerment, learning and celebration.

“When I couldn’t find a space where people could come together, learn and celebrate the magic within and around us, I decided to create it,” explains Louisa. “Witch Festival is that space, open, welcoming and empowering.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival features a rich programme of classes and workshops included with entry, such as Nature Spirit Talk with Bernard Elgar, Plant Meditation with Olivia Wilson, The Wild Feminine with Karolina Moore, Womb Wisdom and Heart Intelligence with Olivia Fallon, Despacho Gratitude Ceremony with Emma Kennedy, Cleansing and Protection with Angela Barker-West and Manifest Your Dream Love with Whitney Marie.

The festival features a rich programme of classes and workshops included with entry

Additional limited-space sessions are available in the Green Room including The Power of Sex Magic with Whitney Marie, Women’s Tarot Circle with Cate McMurray, Poppet Workshop with Elisa Mary Gray and a Samhain Sound Journey with Emma Kennedy.

Beyond the classes, visitors can browse a vibrant marketplace of independent traders offering crystals, candles, herbs and handmade spiritual gifts.

The festival’s timing couldn’t be better. Interest in modern-day witchcraft and pagan practices continues to grow, with the 2021 Census revealing over 74,000 people in England and Wales now identify as Pagan, a rise of nearly 30 percent from 2011, and more than 13,000 identifying with Wicca or Witchcraft. Meanwhile, the social media hashtag WitchTok has surpassed 45 billion views, reflecting a worldwide revival of interest in spiritual empowerment and nature-based practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Louisa, the Witch Festival is about far more than spells and symbolism, it’s about connection. “Spirituality is fluid and ever evolving. All my practices blend together like ingredients in a cauldron, creating something vibrant, empowering and alive.”

Visitors can browse a vibrant marketplace of independent traders offering crystals, candles, herbs and handmade spiritual gifts.

Witch Festival 2025 takes place this Saturday at Mountsorrel Memorial Centre, 105 Leicester Road, LE12 7DP. Doors open at 10 am with classes, talks and workshops running throughout the day.

Tickets and full programme details are available at www.witchfestival.co.uk

If you’re ready to explore your spiritual side, meet like-minded souls and experience a little magic right on your doorstep, this is one event not to miss.