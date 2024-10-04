Dan Hadfield comes to Fleckney Village Hall

The number One Gary Barlow Tribute Act Dan Hadfield is coming to Fleckney Village Hall on Saturday 12th October 2024.

With Gary Barlow himself agreeing he's the best... We cannot wait to welcome the brilliant Number One Tribute Act Dan Hadfield to Fleckney Village Hall on Saturday 12th October 2024. Please come and support our Village Hall Fundraiser, with a licensed bar and the doors opening at 7.45, it will be a fabulous night to remember! Tickets £15 each and are available online https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fleckney-village-hall