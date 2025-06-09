Crime Reading Month in Kibworth

Events in Kibworth

June is National Crime Reading Month and we have a special series of events on in Kibworth!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First, we have award-winning Martin Davies, author of the Holmes and Hudson mysteries. He will be with us on Wednesday 18 June giving a light-hearted illustrated talk “Sherlock Holmes – A man of many faces but surprisingly few hats”. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

On Tuesday 24 June we have David Whittle giving a talk - “Edmund Crispin and the Golden Age of crime writing”. Edmund, aka Bruce Montgomery, was regarded as a brilliant author, writing the inventive and ingenious Gervase Fen mysteries. He was also a talented musician and composer, writing dozens of film scores including the early Doctor and Carry On films. This is an afternoon talk and doors open at 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, in the new library space at Kibworth Community Hub, we have Zoë Sharp, author of the Charlie Fox series. All of Zoë’s books have strong female protagonists and she will be ending the evening with a demonstration in self-defence, definitely not to be missed. Zoë will be with us on Monday 30 June, doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are on sale in the library for £6, and all include refreshments.