Crime author Jane Isaac returns to Kibworth Community Library

Jane Isaac lives in Northamptonshire with her retired detective husband (very good for research!) and she has written three, very successful, series of detective books and two standalone psychological thrillers.

Jane certainly leaves no stone unturned in preparing to write. Her last talk was full of fascinating facts about the writing and research processes she uses when developing her storylines. This included experiments, some exceedingly smelly, that she performed herself, all in the pursuit of getting the details just right.