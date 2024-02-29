Crime author Jane Isaac returns to Kibworth Community Library
By popular demand we have invited internationally best-selling author Jane Isaac back to Kibworth, but this time for an evening talk
Jane Isaac lives in Northamptonshire with her retired detective husband (very good for research!) and she has written three, very successful, series of detective books and two standalone psychological thrillers.
Jane certainly leaves no stone unturned in preparing to write. Her last talk was full of fascinating facts about the writing and research processes she uses when developing her storylines. This included experiments, some exceedingly smelly, that she performed herself, all in the pursuit of getting the details just right.
We are looking forward to hearing more about her writing life.
Tickets are on sale now in the library.