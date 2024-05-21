Creativity comes to Highcross with launch of ‘Spotlight LE1’ initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leicestershire’s creatives are to descend on Highcross Shopping Centre on Wednesday 22 May for an initiative set to demonstrate the creative talent on offer in the region.

The activity, named ‘Spotlight LE1’, will give seven hopeful creatives from across Leicestershire the chance to showcase their artistic talents to a captivated audience at Highcross, with the event winner - chosen by shoppers - selected to come back and host an exclusive workshop.

Otherwise known as ‘Speedspacing’’, the activity is the brainchild of Tina Barton, Director of Education and Engagement at the Documentary Media Centre and was created with the aim of turning ‘spaces into places’ throughout Leicester, helping to connect creatives and businesses, whether charity or community groups, with vacant spaces in which to build their business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its thirteenth year, the events typically see a collection of individuals come together to ‘pitch’ their business ideas to like-minded individuals, to secure themselves a space.

.

Spotlight LE1 will build on the success of Speedspacing and will see artists from a range of disciplines, including charcoal, fabric, sketching and painting, demonstrate their unique talents to Highcross shoppers between the hours of 11am-5pm on 22 May.

The event, running for just one day, is free to attend and shoppers are encouraged to drop-by throughout the day to see various forms of art come together in real-time.

Shoppers will then choose one winner, voted for via Highcross’ social media channels, who will get the opportunity to spend a full day – free of charge – at Highcross on Thursday 30 May, delivering drop-in sessions, allowing visitors to take part in a one-of-a-kind, creative workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated in a vacant unit on the lower mall of the centre, next door to Damaged Society, the free workshops will give interested shoppers the chance to learn new skills, engage in interactive tutorials linked to the winner’s discipline and support independent creative talent in the community.

Commenting on the initiative, Jo Tallack, senior general manager, said:

“Community is at the very heart of everything we do here at Highcross and, as such, we’re always on the look-out for ways that we can not only support local initiatives, but also schemes that place a spotlight on burgeoning talent across our network.

“Leicester is full to the brim of creative talent, whether that be associated with design, music, film or visual arts, and initiatives like this help to keep that vibrant community alive. We’re delighted to be working alongside Tina and her husband, John, who have already made such a significant impact on Leicester and its surrounding areas, and we’re proud to be playing a small part in helping our creative community continue to flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d encourage anyone visiting the centre on Wednesday 22 May, whether to shop or dine, to drop by and marvel at the talent we have on offer here in Leicester. And, don’t forget, you can have your say over on our social media channels and choose your favourite artist to return the following week.”

This will be the second creative activity taking place at Highcross this week, as selected artists from this year’s Bring the Paint, an international street art festival organised by Graffwerk, are also invited to decorate 11 external surfaces around the centre.

Tina Barton, a freelancer for Leicester City Council added:

“John Coster and I have been utilising empty spaces for creative events in Leicester since 2011, and have seen so many talented faces come and go over the years, and develop their own creative enterprises. Through our initiatives, we not only want to demonstrate the opportunities that our city has to offer, we also want to draw attention to the unique talent that – without the space at their disposal – might go unnoticed.

“We’re excited to be working with Highcross on the Spotlight LE1 initiative. As a location, at the heart of the city, Highcross sees tens of thousands of people come through its doors every day and so for any of the artists involved, having the opportunity to showcase their flair could make a huge difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers are being encouraged to vote for their favourite artist via Highcross’ social media channels and will have between Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 May to vote.

A winner will be chosen and revealed on Saturday 25 May, and the favourite artist will appear at the centre on Thursday 30 May, between the hours of 11-6pm and located in the lower mall unit next to Damaged Society

The workshop session, hosted by the winning artist, will be free to join and shoppers are not required to pre-book.