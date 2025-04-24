Counting down to the 2025 Blaston Show
Two of the main arena attractions this year, and making their Blaston Show return visits, are The Rockets Childrens Motorcycle Display and Rearsby Lodge Riding Club Quadrille Teams, demonstrating precision riding whether on two wheels or four legs.
The equestrian schedule was revamped last year to much acclaim, appealing to riders of all ages and a range of skill levels, with showjumping, showing, gymkhana games and fancy dress. Entries for the equestrian and livestock classes are now open and should be entered in advance via the website, while the ever popular dog show can be entered on the day.
As usual, vintage cars and tractors will be on display, as will cutting edge farming technology, demonstrating the advancement of agricultural practices over the years. Classic Car enthusiasts can again take up the option of the combined Classic Car Run and Display/Blaston Membership entry which proved very popular last year.
The main charity beneficiaries for 2025 are Cure Parkinson's, Mount Group Riding for the Disabled and The Next Chapter Rescue and Rehoming Centre. Last year the Show's organising committee was able to make charitable donations of £16,000 to various causes, and hopes are high that a similar amount can be raised this year.
Tickets can be bought online at www.blastonshow.co.uk or on the gate, which opens at 8am on the day. Entrance to the Show costs from £5 for 13-16 year olds (12 and under are free) to £15 for over 16s. Blaston Membership is also available from £20 with Gift Memberships also available. The enlarged Members Marquee caters for the ever-expanding number of members who enjoy a delicious lunch and their own bar (and Members loos!).
When: Sunday, June 29
Where:Blaston Showground, Langton Road, Slawston, Market Harborough LE16 7FA
What3Words: ///conquests.starts.headliner
For more information visit www.blastonshow.co.uk.