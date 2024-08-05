Countdown to Northants & Rutland Open Studios Festival 2024

Northamptonshire and Rutland are set to come alive with art as the much-anticipated Open Studios Festival returns for its biggest edition yet. Mark your calendars – the festival kicks off on August 31st at the Central Exhibition at Lamport Hall and runs throughout September, showcasing an impressive array of local artistic talent.

This year’s festival promises to be a milestone event, with 317 artists from across Northamptonshire and Rutland participating. The Central Exhibition will once again take centre stage, filling the historic stable block at Lamport Hall with vibrant works from a diverse range of artists. Visitors can enjoy the exhibition from September 1st, open Wednesday to Sunday each week from 10am to 4pm, with free entry. The venue also offers a café and parking facilities, making it the perfect day out for art enthusiasts.

The Central Exhibition will feature up to two pieces from each participating artist, setting the stage for a month-long celebration of creativity. Live art demonstrations and interactive sessions within the Lamport gardens will offer a unique glimpse into the artistic process. Additionally, the popular mini masterpieces mystery postcard sale returns, where visitors can purchase a postcard for £10 and discover the artwork they’ve bought at the end of the festival.

The Open Studios Festival invites visitors to explore local artists' studios across Northamptonshire and Rutland, where they can meet the creators, see their workspaces, and gain insight into their artistic practices. A detailed brochure, now widely distributed in public shops, cafés, and other local venues, provides all the necessary information to plan your visits.

The 2023 Event with artists in front of Lamport Hall

Mark Herrod, Director of Lamport Hall, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival: “We are delighted to host the Central Exhibition for the Northants and Rutland Open Studios Festival once again. The collaboration between local artists and our historic venue creates a unique and inspiring experience. We look forward to welcoming visitors to explore the exceptional creativity on display and enjoy the lively atmosphere of the exhibition.”

For more information about the artists, events, and to plan your visit, please visit the NROS website at www.NROS.co.uk or pick up a brochure from various locations across the two counties.