Community Wellbeing Event for East Midlands residents

A special Community Wellbeing event is being held on Saturday, 27 September 2025, aimed at fostering health, happiness, and inclusion for East Midlands residents, including those from Harborough.

Organised by Lubbesthorpe Alive, the resident-led Community Interest Company dedicated to strengthening connections across New Lubbesthorpe, the event will take place in and around the Brook Centre (Tay Road, New Lubbesthorpe), offering a spectrum of wellbeing sessions in a welcoming, inclusive environment. Entry is free, with an option to contribute as you feel able. lubbesthorpealive.org.uk

Events at the Hub next to the Brook Centre and play park include:

  • 09:30 – Breathwork & Meditation with Chloe
  • 10:30 – Stretching & Cardio through Dance with Sam
  • 11:30 – Group Coaching with Sam
  • 12:30 – Lunch Drop‑In + Info on:
  • Lubbesthorpe Alive’s new Wellbeing Champions
  • Upcoming autumn wellbeing activities
  • Session Focus: Mindfulness for Anxiety & Happiness
  • Extras: Free healthy lunchtime snacks
  • 13:15 – Men’s Wellbeing Workshop with Muhammad
  • 14:15 – Seasonal Skincare & Wellness Workshop with Lisa lubbesthorpealive.org.uk

Events at The Hub are sponsored by Barratt Homes.

Outdoor Activities (Next to the Children’s Play Area) with Peace of Green CIC and The Land Trust

  • 11:00 – 11:45 – Sticks & Yarns Crafts
  • 12:00 – 12:40 – Mindfulness in Nature (grounding, barefoot connection, relaxation)
  • 13:00 – 14:00 – Friendship Bracelets making session lubbesthorpealive.org.uk

The new Health Centre at New Lubbesthorpe will also be open from 9am – 12 noon to those wanting a tour of the new state-of-the-art practice. Visitors can also pop in and enjoy free refreshments at Ashmore Grange, the site’s new residential, dementia and respite care home between 10:30 am- 2:30pm.

Sue Steer, Pioneer Community Worker & Director, Lubbesthorpe Alive, said: “We are thrilled to bring our community together through this varied programme—whether you're seeking calm, movement, creative connection, or simply a friendly chat over lunch. This day celebrates wellbeing in all its forms, and it's open to everyone—for free or at a level that suits you. I truly believe that building wellbeing starts right here, with neighbours supporting each other, and that's what Lubbesthorpe Alive is all about.”

Event Overview

Detail Information
Date Saturday, 27 September 2025
Location The Hub & Brook Centre, Tay Road, New Lubbesthorpe
Entry FREE / Pay What You Can
Focus Areas Breathwork, movement, coaching, mindfulness, creative crafts, men’s wellbeing, skincare, nature connection
Food & Refreshments Healthy snacks available at lunchtime
Pre‑Booking Required for Hub sessions (via online link) lubbesthorpealive.org.uk

Why Attend?

  • All‑inclusive: Sessions designed for all ages, interests, and abilities—no experience needed.
  • Holistic wellbeing: From breathwork and movement to creativity and nourishment, there's something for everyone.
  • Community‑centred: A chance to mingle, meet new faces, and learn more about upcoming initiatives like the Wellbeing Champions.
  • Accessible: Indoor and outdoor gatherings make this a gentle, welcoming experience for everyone.
