Community End of Summer Party at Lutterworth Leisure Centre

Lutterworth Leisure Centre

Lutterworth Leisure Centre is set to hold a Community End of Summer Party on Saturday, September 27.

The centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Harborough District Council, will stage the event from 10am-4pm.

The day will feature free activities for all ages, abilities and interests, giving people across the local community the chance to explore all the centre has to offer.

There will be badminton and cheerleading taster sessions in the sports hall, as well as a TayPlay activity camp and TayPlay inflatable zone. Under-fives will have free access to the soft play area throughout the event.

Free Atlantis inflatable sessions will take place in the pool, while family swimming will also be available (normal membership fees apply).

The launch of sound bath classes will be in the main studio and is free for those on You+ memberships, while free health checks will be going ahead in the gym.

Local community groups and businesses will have stalls at the event and mascots Active Monsters and Bee Active will be greeting people around the centre.

Those wishing to attend are advised to book activities early to secure their places, via the Everyone Active website or app, or alternatively they can speak to colleagues in centre.

Everyone Active’s assistant general manager, Karl James, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming the local community and laying on a raft of activities for them to enjoy. No matter what your age, interests or ability, there is something for you at Lutterworth Leisure Centre.”

Cllr Jo Asher, Cabinet lead for Culture, Leisure, Economy and Tourism, said: “'Following last year’s successful refurbishment of the leisure centre, it is great to see this End of Summer Party enabling the community an opportunity to take part in lots of different activities.”

For more information, click here