Comedian Robin Ince comes to Market Harborough

On Monday 12th May at 6:30pm, Quinns Bookshop will be hosting a wonderfully weird book talk and signing at Market Harborough Congregational Church with comedian and author Robin Ince!

Come along to Jubilee Hall (Market Harborough Congregational Church) and meet comedian, author and self-professed 'weirdo' Robin Ince for a talk and Q&A to celebrate the release of his latest book 'Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal: My Adventures in Neurodiversity'.

Exploring his own, and other's, experience of ADHD, 'Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal' is a neurodiversity affirming trip through what it means to spend your life feeling inherently 'other', and strives to remind us, through a mixture of personal anecdotes and professional opinions, that in our otherness we are not alone. This book poses the question 'What if being a bit weird is actually entirely normal?'

Afterwards Robin will be singing copies of his book pre-ordered with this ticket or purchased at the event. Tickets are £3 each, or FREE if you buy the book (£20 RRP).

Robin is a charming and engaging whirlwind of a speaker; don't miss out on this opportunity to see him in action right here in Market Harborough!