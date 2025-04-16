Comedian Robin Ince comes to Market Harborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Come along to Jubilee Hall (Market Harborough Congregational Church) and meet comedian, author and self-professed 'weirdo' Robin Ince for a talk and Q&A to celebrate the release of his latest book 'Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal: My Adventures in Neurodiversity'.
Exploring his own, and other's, experience of ADHD, 'Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal' is a neurodiversity affirming trip through what it means to spend your life feeling inherently 'other', and strives to remind us, through a mixture of personal anecdotes and professional opinions, that in our otherness we are not alone. This book poses the question 'What if being a bit weird is actually entirely normal?'
Afterwards Robin will be singing copies of his book pre-ordered with this ticket or purchased at the event. Tickets are £3 each, or FREE if you buy the book (£20 RRP).
Robin is a charming and engaging whirlwind of a speaker; don't miss out on this opportunity to see him in action right here in Market Harborough!