Paul F Taylor has always been a man that has thrown himself to the gods of chaos. Growing up, people often accused him of having his head in the clouds. Having recently been diagnosed with ADHD, perhaps it’s little wonder he’s not had his feet on the ground.

Now Paul questions his place in this world of distractions that is seemingly not built for people like him. As a new father he’s learning the hard way, having something that demands him to keep his focus, when he can’t, isn’t easy. But in this very serious world, maybe we can all benefit from having our head in the clouds a little now and then.

Paul has appeared on Harry Hill’s Nite Club on Channel 4 and written for the award winning BBC Radio 4 sketch show Please Use Other Door.

A winner of the prestigious New Act of the Year (NATYs) competition, he has since been nominated for Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival 2017 and the Amused Moose Comedy Award for Best Show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. As well as having performed 11 shows at the Edinburgh fringe, Paul’s warm stage presence and cleverly written surreal material have seen him establish himself as a headliner in the UK and overseas. Along with his wife Rebecca Shorrocks, he is one half of sketch duo Short & Curly who enjoyed mass critical success at the Edinburgh Fringe as well as being nominated for Best Character and Sketch Act in the Chortle Awards.

As an actor, he has starred in many comedy short films that have won critical acclaim and awards on the festival circuit as a long time collaborator with the two time BAFTA nominated director Ben Mallaby; in films such as Milk, Battlecock! and Guilt Trip and his latest film Bleep by Ben Hyland being selected by multiple BIFA and BAFTA qualifying film festivals.

‘Brilliantly funny nonsense.’ ★★★★ - The List

‘Should be required viewing for all wannabe surrealists’ ★★★★ - The Skinny

‘Wildly entertaining and absolutely funny’ - Chortle

‘Paul F Taylor is going to rear a cult following of those with refined senses of humour, and you

should join us’. ★★★★ - ThreeWeeks

‘A welter of daft, Harry Hill-like ideas & diversions’ - The Independent

‘An impressive knack for both observational wit and quirky flights of fancy’ - Evening Standard

‘Delicious musings …. Very funny’ ★★★★ - Metro