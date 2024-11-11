Coffee morning and cake sale

By judith Smith
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:21 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 10:47 BST
This will be held at Market Harborough theatre on Friday 15th November.

My 15 year old granddaughter, Dakota, is fundraising for a school sponsored expedition to Borneo next year. She's already saved £950 herself from her Saturday job as a gymnastics coach.

There is still another £3000 to go so please come along on Friday 10- 12.30 and support her challenge. There are lots of lovely home made cakes, chutneys and preserves for sale along with a great choice of books to regime.

