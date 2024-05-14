Church fete to raise much-needed funds will take place near Harborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It takes place in Sutton Bassett on 18th May.

A church fete to raise much-needed funds will take place near Market Harborough on 18th May.

The Weston by Welland and Sutton Bassett Church Fete in Main Street, Sutton Bassett, will run from 2-5pm. There is free admission and lots for children and adults including stalls, games, prize draw raffle and food and drink - as well as a live band and an animal corner.

Dr Daniel Duncan, from the Friends of St. Mary’s, Weston by Welland, said the churches have been vital social hubs for many residents and surrounding villagers.