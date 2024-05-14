Church fete to raise much-needed funds will take place near Harborough
It takes place in Sutton Bassett on 18th May.
The Weston by Welland and Sutton Bassett Church Fete in Main Street, Sutton Bassett, will run from 2-5pm. There is free admission and lots for children and adults including stalls, games, prize draw raffle and food and drink - as well as a live band and an animal corner.
Dr Daniel Duncan, from the Friends of St. Mary’s, Weston by Welland, said the churches have been vital social hubs for many residents and surrounding villagers.
He added: "The Weston by Welland and Sutton Bassett Church Fete provides a lifeline to generate these essential funds for these churches."