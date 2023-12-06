Christmas spirit rings through Market Harborough as retirees invited to festive celebrations

A retirement living plus development in Market Harborough is helping to spread some Yuletide spirit throughout the community as part of a special Christmas event for the whole family to enjoy.

The free event, which is due to take place on Friday 8th December between 2pm and 4pm, will see local retirees and their relatives join in the celebrations with homeowners at McCarthy Stone’s Elizabeth Place on Trimbush Way, where the conversation will be flowing, and guests can tuck into mince pies and festive tipples.

Bringing an extra sprinkling of joy to proceedings, the children’s choir from Meadowdale Primary School will perform their rendition of a special selection of traditional carols and festive favourites.

Spaces are limited and guests are encouraged to book in advance by calling 0800 201 4384.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, said: “Christmas is a special time for bringing everyone together, which is why we’re looking forward to welcoming local retirees and their families from the Market Harborough area to come and be part of our warm and friendly community, and start their festive celebrations with us.

“Our homeowners are particularly excited to hear their favourite melodies sung by the school choir, who we’re told have been practicing hard. We are really pleased when we can foster intergenerational connections in communities and I’m sure a fantastic time will be had by all.”

Exclusively aimed at the over 70s, Elizabeth Place consists of a mix of one and two-bedroom low-maintenance apartments expertly designed for those who want to continue living independently, with the option of additional support should they need it.

The development also boasts an array of on-site communal facilities, including a well-appointed lounge, attractive landscape gardens, and a bistro serving seasonal dishes daily.

For peace of mind, an experienced Estates Management team will be on-site around the clock to provide support through tailored care packages as and when required, while a secure entry system and 24-hour emergency call points provide additional reassurance.

A range of purchasing options are available at Elizabeth Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 75% of the property value of an apartment at the development, with two-bedroom apartments available from £240,000*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, meaning it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

With just four apartments remaining at Elizabeth Place, those interested in finding out more are encouraged to do so before they are snapped up.

To discover more about Elizabeth Place or to reserve your place at the Christmas event, please call 0800 201 4384 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/elizabeth-place