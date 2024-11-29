Christmas days out that will have the whole family jumping for joy

Boost Leicester

This festive season parents are looking for ways to keep their kids entertained and give them an outlet for their excess excitement for the big day.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boost Leicester is hosting a special one-off Christmas party and offering a bounce pass so you can keep coming back over the school holidays and let the kids loose on the interconnected trampolines, foam pits, battle beams, and more.

On Friday 20th December, Boost Leicester is hosting the Neon Night Before Christmas from 6pm-8pm, where bouncers can expect two hours of festive fun, a DJ playing Christmas tunes all night long and games with prizes to be won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £17pp and cover entry, a hotdog (a vegan version is also available) and unlimited squash.

Boost Leicester

The Jingle Jump Pass lets you visit the park on any five weekdays between 23rd December and 6th January, when the park is open, so there are plenty of opportunities to jump for joy and work off excess energy. The Pass costs £30, making each jump session just £6, working out to be a significant saving compared to the usual session cost of £13.

Boost is also helping families get a start on their Christmas shopping and is offering a 20% discount on gift vouchers purchased in their Black Friday deals.

Find out more here www.boosttrampolineparks.co.uk/vouchers