Charity seeks new volunteers to help families across Harborough
Support is provided for families facing difficulties as new parents, or with complex situations in their lives ranging from financial crises, isolation and loneliness, managing mental or physical ill health and living with disabilities and long-term conditions. Families are under increased strain currently, with the cost-of-living crisis and welfare reform, which further compounds the stresses involved in raising children, especially in those crucial early years. Warm, non-judgemental emotional and practical help is central to the services given.
Stella Renwick, Charity Manager said, “The help given by volunteers is bespoke to each family based on their individual circumstances. So, you could be going for a play in the park with the children, helping the family get out to the library or be a listening ear to a parent feeling stressed. We need volunteers from a range of backgrounds because we have lots of different families, and a suitable match of family to volunteer is crucial. We’re hoping to attract more male volunteers this year, as they are currently under-represented in our charity and an absent positive role-model in many families.”
If you have a couple of hours a week to spare, personal experience of parenting, and are interested in making a new connection to help a local family in their own home or in the local community, this could be for you. Full and comprehensive training is provided from the small staff team as well as ongoing support and occasional social events to meet other volunteers.
For more information and to find out about other ways you can help, visit the charity website www.home-startsouthleics.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01858 467982