Celebrating the end of new Musical Director's first year

December is a busy month for Foxton Community Choir. Alongside a packed season of Christmas performances, they will be celebrating the end of their new Musical Director's first year in role.

Foxton Community Choir has gone through something of a transformation over the last 12 months. David Hubery joined as Musical Director in January, bringing his wealth of musical experience to the choir, having previously been a founder of Songbirds and Chair of the Market Harborough Choral Society. David's ambition for the choir has and continues to be to encourage each member to grow their musicality and increase their confidence in performing, and the whole choir has very much been on this journey since January.

Over the summer, they participated in more community performances than ever before, in addition to their usual summer concert and as they now look to December, things have moved on yet another gear. The choir will deliver their first standalone Christmas concert on 15 December (St. Andrew's church, Foxton at 7.30pm). The "Magical Christmas" themed concert is packed with choir performances, solos, duets, musical guests, and audience participation. Tickets are selling fast, but anyone who would like to join can visit the choir's Facebook page for more information.

In addition, the choir will be supporting carol services at both St. Andrew’s church, Foxton (17 December) and St. Peter’s, Church Langton (20 December). Finally, to round off the Christmas season, the choir will join Foxton Scouts for carol singing around the sleigh at the Robert Monk village hall in Foxton on 22 December – hot chocolate, mince pies and toasted marshmallows await!

Thinking ahead to 2024, the choir will be opening their doors to new prospective members with a taster session, scheduled for 11 January. For anyone who might be interested, there are no auditions, nor do you need to read music. Both men and women are invited to just come along and give it a go. The choir hopes that their balance of fun and music will be just the cure for January's winter blues.