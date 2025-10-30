Celebrating 10 years of Project LIVE: empowering Leicester’s next generation of talent

Since its inception in 2015, Project LIVE has been a creative springboard for emerging artists, offering mentorship, performance experience, and professional guidance. Over the past decade, it has nurtured some of the UK’s most exciting new musical talent. Many of these artists have gone on to receive BBC Radio 1Xtra airplay, gain national recognition, and feature at festivals — including one Glastonbury performance — while continuing to refine their artistry.

This special 10-year anniversary event will feature artists performing original material across a range of Black music genres, supported by a live professional band. The showcase not only celebrates a decade of artistic growth but also shines a spotlight on Leicester’s thriving local talent, cultivated and championed through Project LIVE.

Guided by Musical Director Lisa Millett, this year’s artists have spent months collaborating with skilled musicians to craft dynamic and authentic performances. The evening will be open to both music industry guests and the public, offering a rare opportunity to witness the next wave of creative excellence emerging from Leicester’s grassroots scene.

This Year’s Talented Line Up Of Artists Includes:

COMPREHEND

Hendrik Oldewarris aka CompreHend, is a half-Dutch and British MC. CompreHend developed a flair for lyricism back in 2013, freestyling with his peers, and in 2015 decided to pursue his passion wholeheartedly.The dual-nationality lyricist exploded onto the TikTok scene in 2023 with his single ‘Don’t Be Like Me,’ and signature duets gaining him over 1.1 million views in just over 3 months.

DEIAH MARIE

Deiah Marie is a soul-pop singer-songwriter who draws inspiration from her personal journey of self-growth, determination, and resilience. Growing up in Mid-West America, she was surrounded by soul and country - heavily influenced by singers such as Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. Finding freedom and joy in her musical influences, her sound brings hints of soulful blues, rock and soul pop! Deiah Marie presents a set full of energy, big songs and even bigger vocals.

FLYNNY O’FLYNN

Born and raised in Leicester, MC, producer & sound engineer Flynny O’Flynn first entered the industry at the tender age of 15. Flynn crafted her unique sound by blending influences from grime & neo-soul to create a raw yet introspective hybrid of the two genres that feels quintessentially East Midlands. Notable releases include ‘STUCK ON YUH’, ‘WRECK IT’ ‘Conversations’ and ‘Flip the Script’ with Sane & Evo.

HARRI GEORGIO

Harri Georgio is tearing up the rulebook with his high-energy fusion of indie rock, rap, reggae & punk. Backed by his live band, The Well-Behaved Young Men, he has shared stages with Tom Meighan, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Dub Pistols, The Skints, and The Skinner Brothers, while lighting up festivals such as Y Not, Brew Beat and Riverside. Having received strong support from BBC Introducing, Radio 1, and 6 Music, he’s here to shake up the scene—loud, unapologetic, and unfiltered.

JADA O’NEILL

Jada O’Neill is a Barbadian-born, Antiguan-raised R&B singer-songwriter whose music fuses soulful storytelling with the richness of her Caribbean heritage. Praised for her honeyed vocals and heartfelt lyricism, she has graced stages across the UK, performing at BBC Radio Live Lounge, Sofar Sounds, Brew Beat Festival, Notting Hill Arts Club, and Pop Brixton.

LVT

LVT is a Zimbabwean-born, Leicester-based rapper, singer-songwriter, and DJ, known for her genre-blending style across R&B, hip-hop, and rap. She’s performed at major events like O2 Academy Islington, Brew Beat, and Glastonblaby, and has been featured on BBC Introducing, P110, and LinkUp TV. LVT was named one of Pirates’ top artists to watch. With deep roots and bold ambition, she’s emerging as one of the UK’s most versatile new artists.

JAKE THOMPSON

Jake Thompson is a Leicester-based singer-songwriter who found his passion for music at nine, performing live by 12. Honing his craft in songwriting and production, his debut single earned BBC Introducing’s Track of the Week. He continues to create, collaborate, and refine his unique sound.

SEAN ELIAZAH

Emerging from the vibrant landscape of indie pop dance, Sean Eliazah is a UK-born artist whose sound fuses infectious rhythms with evocative melodies. Drawing on his Irish and Zambian heritage, he crafts a unique sonic experience that resonates with a diverse audience. Sean has earned recognition from BBC Introducing and NAS Spotlight’s Single of the Week. His single Spinning Around blends catchy hooks with introspective lyrics, establishing him as a rising star to watch.

LYDIA LUTUDI

Lydia Lutudi is a rising rock powerhouse redefining the UK music scene. Lydia has released her debut EP Psychedelic Millennial, headlined Leicester’s Riverside Festival, performed at Glastonbury, and earned her first standing ovation at London’s Southbank Centre. Her tracks have also been hand-selected multiple times by Dean Jackson on BBC Introducing as Track of the Day. Lydia brings powerhouse vocals, raw energy, and a magnetic stage presence to every performance.

MATT BURY

Matt Bury is a genre-blending artist who crafts infectious grooves and soulful melodies that bridge indie, R&B, and alternative pop. Drawing inspiration from the smooth guitar work of Tom Misch and the raw energy of Dominic Fike, his talent has already earned widespread recognition. His track Unknown Lover featured as BBC Introducing’s Track of the Week, signalling his rise as an artist to watch.

STRIZZY STRAUSS

Rapper Strizzy Strauss officially burst onto the scene in 2017, delivering his EP ‘The Art of Summarising Life,’ filled with raw energy, thought-provoking lyrics, and hard-hitting beats. By 2020, Strauss had released his LP ‘Trust the Process’, receiving strong support from BBC 1Xtra, BBC Radio and more. With his newest album, ‘Love is the Currency,’ Strauss is cementing his place on the UK hip-hop scene. A family of distinctive jazz-fuelled sounds and hip-hop beats!

SUNSUN OFFICIAL

SunSun Official (fka Starboy SunSun) is a rapper, singer and songwriter, blending hip hop, UK Rap, dancehall and Afrobeat. His tunes have landed on GRM Daily, Mixtape Madness and more. With spins on BBC 1Xtra from legends like DJ Target and David Rodigan, plus shows across the UK and Europe, SunSun’s name is steadily rising. After a short break, he’s back — bringing nothing but energy, vibes and realness to the stage.

TAYO BRANFORD

Tayo Branford is a multi-instrumental producer-artist based in Leicester. Never one to follow the herd, Tayo breaks the mould entirely. British rock & roll meets East Coast hip-hop beats; catchy hooks meet choral harmony. He draws elements from the genius of greats (Tyler, the Creator to Tame Impala, Prince to Pharrell Williams) to create something fresh, unique and current. His main piece of advice for new audiences is Expect the Unexpected.

Tickets are available for just £5, with group discounts if you’re bringing your crew — so don’t miss out!

Grab yours now on Fatsoma: Project LIVE 10 Year Anniversary at 2Funky Music Café, Leicester.

1 . Contributed Jake Thompson will be performing at Project Live Photo: Submitted Photo Sales