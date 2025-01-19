Celebrate World Concertina Day on February 6

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The next Acoustic Night happens to fall on Thursday, February 6, which is the anniversary of the birth of Sir Charles Wheatstone inventor of the concertina.

From 7pm to 8pm, before the Acoustic Night, all those with a concertina are invited to demonstrate this unique instrument in the bar of the Red Cow.

Expect a wide range of musical styles played in relaxed surroundings. The concertina was the only instrument invented in England. Prepare to be surprised. Contact Simon 07977 266643 for details or just turn up.