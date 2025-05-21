Celebrate Father’s Day at the British Motor Museum

If you’re looking for a unique gift or special day out to celebrate Father’s Day, the British Motor Museum has lots to offer to make it a truly memorable day!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those visiting the Museum on Sunday, June 15, can admire over 400 commercial vehicles at the ‘Classic and Vintage Commercial Show’. The show, which takes place on 14 & 15 June, offers visitors an opportunity to reminisce about days gone by amongst giants of the motoring world.

The Museum also has plenty of gift ideas to spoil Fathers. A Heritage Certificate is the perfect gift for an owner of a cherished classic car. The Certificates are the official ‘Certified Copy of a Factory Record’ for a classic car showing the vehicle’s specification as it left the production line. For more information visit britishmotormuseum.co.uk/archive/heritage-certificates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, adopt a car from the Museum collections! From the Albion A1 8hp dog cart to the Wolseley 2200 (last of line), cars that form part of the Museum’s permanent collections are available to adopt. Adoptions cost between £25 & £100 and adopters get a digital adoption certificate as well as their name added to the car’s listing in the Online Collections. For more information, visit https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/support-us/adopt-a-car

Visit to the British Motor Museum

You can also purchase a Gift Voucher for Father’s Day! Treat Dad to a visit to the Museum whenever suits him the best. Simply buy the Gift Voucher Museum ticket and he can redeem it online ahead of when he plans to visit. Find out more at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/book-now

Or if you know Dad will want to come back to the Museum again and again, treat him to an annual Membership so he can enjoy admiring over 400 British classic cars and attending the fantastic motoring shows for a whole year? Starting from £42 for the year, Membership also includes free entry to the Museum and its events, plus special Member only events including ‘Museum on the Move’, where Members get the rare opportunity to ride in a selection of vehicles from the Museum’s collection. Find out more at https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/about-us/membership

The Museum’s online shop also stocks a range of gifts from novelty motoring themed items such as ‘Dads Garage’, ‘Great Dad’ and ‘Man Cave’ tin signs, to motoring cuff links, hip flasks, mugs, and memorabilia as well as many unique marque products. To find more Father’s Day gift ideas please visit https://shop.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Museum entry is just £46 for a family in advance or £52 on the day, £17 for adults in advance or £20 on the day, £15 for concessions in advance or £18 on the day, £9 for children (5-16 years) in advance or £10 on the day and under 5s are FREE. There is also the option to Gift Aid or donate your entry fee and get an Annual Pass in return at no extra cost!