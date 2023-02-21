Can you spare the time this weekend to plant more trees in the Harborough area?

Tree planting this Saturday in Lubenham. It's fun for all ages and makes space for wildlife.

Harborough Woodland is encouraging people to come and help plant another 2,500 hedge whips near Welham Lane in Great Bowden on Saturday (February 25) at 9am.

The group has planted new woods and hedges in Great Bowden, Mowsley, Laughton, Theddingworth and Lubenham so far this winter.

Harborough Woodland said: "Tree planting is easy and fun for for ages. Training and help is provided, along with parking, thanks to the FCC who agreed to the use of their car park again near the A6 junction to Welham Lane. Look out for our banners.

"Harborough Community Bus are providing a shuttle service to and from the site about 1km away as there is almost no parking on site. Please bring boots, gardening gloves, a spade and refreshments.