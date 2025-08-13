Busk! Event for LOROS – local bands join together to raise money for charity

Five local artists will come together on Sunday 24th August to busk in aid of LOROS, as part of Creative Harborough’s Busk! Initiative.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performing at the Undercroft (below the Old Grammar School), the artists will play a set each of their latest songs, with the aim of raising money for this well-loved, local charity.

The event, which is taking place thanks to the support of the Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity who have given permission for the Undercroft to be used, will feature a variety of artists between the hours of 1 - 4pm, including: Alex Liptrot from Direct Injection performing with Deiah Marie Music, as well as Zachary John, Joe Pike and Scarlett J.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the Busking Event, Joe Liptrot, from Creative Harborough said, “We are really looking forward to putting on this event, in aid of this incredible charity, as we know it is close to so many people’s hearts, as well as our own. The work they do makes such a difference during incredibly difficult times, and they need all the funding they can get. We hope Harborough will come together to support the artists, listen to some fantastic live music and donate whatever they can.”

Joe Pike

Following on from this, Alex Liptrot commented by saying, “We couldn’t think of a better way to raise money for LOROS, than by putting on a show for all to enjoy – we’re so excited and looking forward to being part of this day. We will be providing audiences with a variety of songs in the middle of town and we hope to see lots of faces in the crowd. If you’re out and about that day, please do stop by, enjoy a song or two and pop a few pennies or notes in the buckets.”

LOROS is a local charity and every year it cares for over 2,500 people across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland. They deliver free, high-quality, compassionate care and support to terminally ill patients, their family and carers through their hospice. They deliver care that is special and unique to each individual.

About the artists and their songs:

Alex from Direct Injection: https://open.spotify.com/artist/41EDsUtaLgdEqLUARmkAR7?si=qrFrE8NgSoyzbMgUvmCmdw

Deiah Marie Music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2KE2S7jzI3sPVzxlJcXWnj?si=XOzBROwaTVSAPcfRdNF5xQ

Zachary John: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6UIi5A3UwDn0o1pfnpjKky?si=x0R0lDejTUCNJNeHo19qcw

Joe Pike: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5aoAdjxABEP6KiBU0C7rEj?si=uecpg7S6TqOmY471GA6m-w

Scarlett J https://open.spotify.com/artist/03SI1a6dRDEa0bWiN2gJxl?si=KTpkm3qUQjqmFHioc6GtYg

Scarlett J

If anyone would like to donate online, and support the Busking Event in aid of LOROS, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/buskingforloros

For more information on the event, please contact [email protected]