Bruce Keith to present Scotland's bridge-building heritage at Lubenham Village Hall in February

Bridgescapes

For us a bridge can consist of a simple plank of wood over a stream, or the more complex structures from stone arched bridges to civil engineering marvels such as the Forth Bridge or more recent concrete and stainless-steel reinforced structures, such as the Skye Bridge.

Our next Lubenham Heritage Group Meeting will be on Tuesday 11th February 2025, Lubenham Village Hall @ 7.30pm when we extend a warm welcome to Bruce Keith, author, who will take us on a personal illustrated journey through history celebrating Scotland’s bridge-building heritage.

As we think of bridge builders and designers, names such as Thomas Telford, Sir William Arrol, Benjamin Baker and John Fowler come to mind for their great work in Scotland and further afield.

Book the date and time. Members £1.50, non-members £3.50 Tea/coffee and biscuits served.