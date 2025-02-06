Bruce Keith to present Scotland's bridge-building heritage at Lubenham Village Hall in February

By Philip Clements
Contributor
Published 6th Feb 2025, 13:17 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 13:24 BST
Bridgescapesplaceholder image
Bridgescapes
For us a bridge can consist of a simple plank of wood over a stream, or the more complex structures from stone arched bridges to civil engineering marvels such as the Forth Bridge or more recent concrete and stainless-steel reinforced structures, such as the Skye Bridge.

Our next Lubenham Heritage Group Meeting will be on Tuesday 11th February 2025, Lubenham Village Hall @ 7.30pm when we extend a warm welcome to Bruce Keith, author, who will take us on a personal illustrated journey through history celebrating Scotland’s bridge-building heritage.

As we think of bridge builders and designers, names such as Thomas Telford, Sir William Arrol, Benjamin Baker and John Fowler come to mind for their great work in Scotland and further afield.

Book the date and time. Members £1.50, non-members £3.50 Tea/coffee and biscuits served.

Related topics:Scotland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice