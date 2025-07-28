Brook Meadow unveils new luxury wild sauna and ‘Sibberstock’ music festival

Luxury camping reaches new heights this summer at Brook Meadow, (01858 880886; www.brookmeadow.co.uk ) the multi-award-winning 20-acre glamping and camping retreat, where five-star comfort meets wild beauty in the heart of rural Leicestershire.

With a thoughtfully curated summer programme full of wellness, creativity, and family fun, this lakeside retreat, located on a 400-acre, working family farm, redefines what it means to camp in style. Picture designer parasols fluttering over lakeside loungers, spa-quality washrooms, and evenings spent around a glowing fire bowl with campfire singalongs. It’s the perfect setting to unwind, share stories, and toast marshmallows under the open sky for a nostalgic and soothing holiday spent in nature.

Highlights include two exciting new features for Summer 2025: a lakeside Wild Sauna & Plunge Experience, and its very own music festival, Sibberstock, taking place this September.

WILD SAUNA CLUB: A Spa in the Woods

Celebrate the final days of summer at 'Sibberstock' charity music festival

The new Wild Sauna & Plunge Experience, tucked away in the woods by the lake, is at the heart of Brook Meadow's elevated summer offerings. Claire Hart, the owner of Brook Meadow, brings her designer eye to the new space with polish and personality in every detail. From the calming pastel parasols and chic sun loungers to the pretty touches that make the entire lakeside feel like a boutique European resort. After the deeply rejuvenating, Nordic-inspired heat of the wood-fired sauna and an exhilarating cold plunge, guests can recline for the ultimate natural reset with a drink and relax in a peaceful woodland glade.

Available on Fridays and Saturdays throughout July, August, and early September, sessions can be booked directly with The Wild Sauna Club for £20 per person (day visitors also pay a site fee). It’s the perfect complement to a weekend of camping or glamping.

SIBBERSTOCK – new charity music festival 13th SEPTEMBER 2025

Luxurious hotel quality washrooms at Brook Meadow

Also new this year is Sibberstock a laid-back, family-friendly music festival celebrating the final days of summer. Taking place on Saturday 13thSeptember, the event will feature over 15 local bands showcasing a mix of genres to suit all tastes. Confirmed acts include Campervan, Rebel Rising, Hungover Tuesdays, Whatever It Takes, Bob Renwick, Edie’s Echo, Joe Morell, andJonney G.

Alongside the music, festival goers can tuck into delicious wood-fired pizzas, a traditional hog roast, and homemade vegan dishes. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to three registered Sibbertoft charities, making it a celebration with real local heart.

Festival tickets are included for guests staying in all the Lodges and Marabou Safari Glamping Lodge, while others can add tickets directly when booking.

Ticket prices: Adults £12.50, Tweens (10–15) £5, Children (3–9) £2.50 and under 3s go free.

Dog Show Saturdays on 16th and 30th August at Brook Meadow

Wellness, Creativity & Nature Connection: Summer Activities at Brook Meadow

This summer, Brook Meadow also invites guests to slow down, reconnect, and unwind with a carefully curated programme of wellness experiences, creative workshops, and nature-led activities running across selected dates in July and August 2025.

Highlights include lakeside yoga with Megan Gilbride every Saturday from 2nd August to 6th September, offering calming, beginner-friendly sessions by the water (£9.99 per session), and the chance to pair yoga practice with a visit to the Wild Sauna Club for a natural reset.

On Saturday 2nd August, guests can enjoy a full day of wellness: start the morning with sunrise yoga led by Josie Kirby (£10), followed by Indian head and back massages from therapist Emily Cotton, and reflexology treatments and workshops by Carly of Barefoot Holistics (from £5).

Enjoy the new Wild Sauna & Plunge Experience, tucked away in the woods by the lake

Creative minds can join Nicola from La Fête Fleurie for flower crown making walks on 26th July and 16th August (£20/adult), or botanical printing workshops on 2nd and 30th August (£10/person), where children and adults alike can turn wildflowers into lasting treasures.

Whether guests are staying on-site or visiting for the day (£4 visitor fee), Brook Meadow's summer programme offers something for every curious and creative mind seeking rest and reconnection in nature.

More Family Fun All Summer Long

In addition, every weekend during the school holidays, Brook Meadow will offer a lineup of fun- family adventures including:

Dog Show Saturdays – on 16th and 30th August, and back by popular demand, dogs and their owners can strut their stuff in the straw bale show ring, displaying their tricks and fine coats in categories like the Waggiest Tail and Best Dressed dog.

– on 16th and 30th August, and back by popular demand, dogs and their owners can strut their stuff in the straw bale show ring, displaying their tricks and fine coats in categories like the Waggiest Tail and Best Dressed dog. Mary’s eco-friendly Hen House Visits - led by Mary children can enjoy collecting eggs, stroking chickens, and learning about hen care on a visit to her charming eco-friendly hen coop.

- led by Mary children can enjoy collecting eggs, stroking chickens, and learning about hen care on a visit to her charming eco-friendly hen coop. Pond Dipping & Lake Fishing - children can connect with wildlife in and around the lake under adult supervision from parents.

- children can connect with wildlife in and around the lake under adult supervision from parents. 4x4 Off-Road Experiences - there are thrills and mud adventures for all ages with neighbouring attraction - Avalanche Adventure

- there are thrills and mud adventures for all ages with neighbouring attraction - Avalanche Adventure Saturday Moovie Nights - and at the end of the day families can cosy up on a straw bale at the covered Cowshed Cinema.

- and at the end of the day families can cosy up on a straw bale at the covered Cowshed Cinema. Food and drinks - On-site food pop-ups offer artisan camp cocktails and gourmet food options, including freshly fired pizza, coffee and cake, and sizzling gyros wraps, for easy, but indulgent, casual dining.

All activities can be booked as extras during a stay with some events open to non-residents via day passes (£4 per person).

Where to Stay

Whether you’re camping or glamping in luxury, Brook Meadow has accommodation for everyone:

Marabou Safari Lodge : From £145/night (2 people), £18 pp extra (up to 8)

: From £145/night (2 people), £18 pp extra (up to 8) Bell Tent Glamping : From £95/night (2 people), £10 pp extra (up to 4)

: From £95/night (2 people), £10 pp extra (up to 4) Lakeside Lodges : £47.50 pp/night (based on 4 sharing)

: £47.50 pp/night (based on 4 sharing) Waterside Cabin : From £37.50 pp midweek (based on 4 sharing)

: From £37.50 pp midweek (based on 4 sharing) Camping Pitches: Non-electric £26 | Electric £36 (Friday–Sunday)

Address: Brook Meadow, The Wrongs Farm, Welford Road, Sibbertoft, Market Harborough, Leicestershire, LE16 9UJ

Book online: www.brookmeadow.co.uk