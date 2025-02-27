Brixworth Drama Group’s “Spring-to-mime”

Come and see the "Spring-to-mime", A Pantomime with a difference.

Brixworth Drama Group will be putting on a “Spring-to-mime” (A pantomime in spring) at the village Hall with a performance on Friday 20th March at 7.30pm and two performances on Saturday 21st at 2pm and 7.30pm.

“Cinders: The Real Story” is written by David Tristram, author of the highly successful “Little Grimley” plays, many of which have been performed by the Drama Group. “Cinders” is a refreshing and humorous twist on the classic Cinderella tale, one of the most beloved stories of all time. Packed with wit, satire, and delightful character dynamics, this reimagining explores the untold side of the fairy tale, revealing the quirky and often absurd events that lead to Cinders’s rags-to-riches transformation.

Director Sue I’Anson said of the play “A pantomime in March! Why not? If you love pantomime or just fancy a jolly good laugh, ‘Cinders: The Real Story’ is a must to see. We are great having fun rehearsing and I’m sure you’re in for a treat. This has all the traditions of Pantoland, along with a few twists. So come along, cheer the goodies and boo the baddies. Bring your best jokes (there will be prizes for the best ones) and join in with the audience participation number. We can’t wait to see you all.”

Drama Group Chair, Jon Mackley, said “The audiences enjoyed our recent evening of entertainment in September – three very different comedies and they were very enthusiastic when we raised the idea. Everyone loves a pantomime and we know the audience are going to have a great time. Endearing, entertaining, and full of surprises, this is a version of Cinderella you won't want to miss!”

Tickets are available from S&P Your Local Store, and from Libby on 01604 880672.

The Drama Group are planning to stage the hilarious “Run for your Wife” by Ray Cooney in September and are currently planning their 2026 season. Anyone who would like to be involved, whether on the stage or one of the many behind-the-scenes roles, should contain Eileen on 07934 530220. You can also hear about Brixworth Drama Groups’s future productions and auditions by following us on Facebook.