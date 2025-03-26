Bridge club oversubscribed for teaching course

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

Another bridge charity event.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Market Harborough Bridge Club has been inundated with applicants to learn the game of bridge. Thirty residents of the town and surrounding district have just started the first course which lasts 10 weeks. If previous experience is anything to go by then most will be carrying on with the second course later in the year.

The course is led by Jo Hall but there are buddies helping so that each table has expert help. Jo said “It’s encouraging that so many people are taking up the challenge to learn the best mind game in the world. When it’s learnt then the cost of playing is small and is such a social activity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is also promoting a charity bridge drive in Lubenham on the 3rd of April. This is in aid of The McMillan Nurses. Cath Marlow, who is fronting the event says “Even after organising so many of these in the past I still get a thrill seeing everybody enjoying themselves whilst contributing to a cause that is close to my heart” It’s running at Lubenham Village hall at 12 o clock on the 3rd of April.

Readers interested in attending this event or wanting to express an interest in the next training course should contact the club on [email protected]. Cath can be contacted on 01858 462622