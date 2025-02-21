Braybrooke Parish Council joins the North Northamptonshire Greenway Project

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

The Griffin Trail is an exciting new initiative designed to improve accessibility and offer a safe, all-weather route for walkers, wheelers and cyclists. Stretching between Braybrooke, Northamptonshire, and Market Harborough, Leicestershire, this trail will connect the local community to one of the area’s most scenic walking and cycling routes, the Brampton Valley Way.

The journey from Braybrooke to Market Harborough currently involves navigating unsafe roads, which has been a significant concern for residents. According to the Braybrooke Neighbourhood Plan, a staggering 41% of locals expressed the need for better footpaths and cycle routes to Market Harborough, a sentiment that has shaped the creation of the Griffin Trail. With overwhelming community support, this new route aims to address these concerns by providing a safer, more accessible travel option.

Key Features of the Griffin Trail

Length & Accessibility: The new route spans approximately 2.3 kilometers, extending the local footpath network from 1.56 kilometers. Designed with a gentle gradient and an all-weather surface, the trail will be usable year-round, barring exceptional weather conditions. The route will also be accessible, via permissive access granted by the landowner to cyclists.

Improved Connectivity: By diverting footpath GC13 to a new field edge route, the Griffin Trail will directly connect to the Brampton Valley Way. This popular route is a favourite for walkers, wheelers and cyclists, providing a safe and scenic passage between the two locations.

Health and Wellbeing: The trail promotes healthy and active lifestyles, encouraging residents to explore the surrounding countryside and engage in sustainable travel. It will also enhance access to education, work, and local services for the younger generation, supporting both physical and mental wellbeing.

Community Involvement: The project comes as part of the Braybrooke Neighbourhood Plan, which actively involves local residents in shaping their community’s future. The community has shown strong interest in creating safer, more accessible paths, and many have already volunteered to support the project, including offering help with litter picking and general upkeep.

Rural Business: Braybrooke Beer Co is opening a new Taproom and wished to work with the Parish Council to encourage access to this new business venture.

Why It Matters

The Griffin Trail isn’t just about improving a path—it’s about creating a lasting resource for everyone. The trail will provide hundreds of users with easier access to and from Market Harborough, Braybrooke and the Taproom each year, benefiting locals and visitors alike. Additionally, it’s a critical step toward building a broader network of safe walking and cycling routes in the area. Once completed, the trail will serve as a model for further collaboration with local landowners and a foundation for future expansion of the Greenway project, potentially extending the route south toward Desborough.

Funding the Future

The total cost of the Griffin Trail project has exceeded £100,000, with contributions coming from a mix of funding sources. The Griffin Trail was developed and funded in partnership with Braybrooke Parish Council and Braybrooke Beer Co. aligning their vision and applying to different funding pots to enable the route to be delivered.

The two organisations each applied for funding from North Northamptonshire Council. They were successful with their separate applications to the Shared Prosperity Fund - one for Rural Business for the Brewery and one for Rural Communities and accessibility for the Parish Council. The Parish Council then received other awards from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, National Lottery Awards for All, the Maud Elkington Trust and donations from local businesses. Braybrooke Beer Co. further donated extra and had to pay 50% to match the Rural Business Fund.

The project also benefits from the backing of local councillors and organizations like the North Northamptonshire Greenway Project, which have seen the potential of the trail for improving the community’s infrastructure and wellbeing.

Get Involved

The grand opening of the Griffin Trail is set for Friday, 28th February 2025, and the local community is encouraged to join in celebrating this exciting new addition to Braybrooke and Market Harborough. The opening event will begin with a brief introduction at The Swan pub, followed by a walk along the trail, culminating in a relaxed celebration and tour of The Braybrooke Beer Company and new tap room.