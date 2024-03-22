Bounce into an Easter Eggstravaganza at Boost Leicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boost Leicester is hosting an egg-stravaganza of fun throughout the Easter Holidays (25th March - 5th April) for the whole family. During the holidays, visitors can play, jump, and dance for only a fraction of the price.

On top of the venue’s usual activities, from interconnected trampolines and dodgeball to the high dive foam pit and much more, egg-stra fun will be available including an egg & spoon race, hungry bunnies, golden Easter egg hunt, basket making and a visit from a very special guest!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the golden Easter egg hunt, the golden egg will be hidden somewhere in the park for little hoppers to find and return for a special prize; alternatively they can put their speed and coordination to the test in a sports day classic with an Easter twist: the chocolate egg and spoon race.

Have big-time fun at Oxygen Activeplay’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

To make Easter a bit sweeter this year, Boost Leicester is offering a Crackin’ Pass, which means families can get more Activeplay, for less. For £32.00pp, visitors can use the Crackin’ Pass to attend the park to jump and play, everyday.