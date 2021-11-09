Well-known comedian and writer Robin Ince comes to Harborough as part of a nationwide bookshop tour

Robin Ince during the launch of his science book at the Eco Village. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A well-known comedian and leading writer entertained an audience as he helped launch his new book in Market Harborough as part of a nationwide tour.

Robin Ince, 52, was at the EcoVillage on St Mary’s Road as they teamed up with the town’s Quinns Bookshop to stage the headline event.

The best-selling author and broadcaster had his fans in raptures as he launched his science book ‘The Importance of Being Interested’.

Robin Ince during the launch of his science book with, from left, Sarah Van Der Walt of Eco Village, Chris Ladkin (Quinns Bookshop(, Maria Arnesson (Eco Village) and Danny Reid of Quinns Bookshop. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Maria Arnesson, from the EcoVillage, said: “We were delighted to be able to partner with Quinns to bring this event to Market Harborough and the EcoVillage - and to be able to host it in our beautiful new studio.

“It was fantastic to find the event totally sold out and to see how much people enjoyed Robin’s talk.

“We are looking forward to bringing many more of these kind of events here in the future.”

Danny Reid from Quinns, based on Three Crowns Yard off Market Harborough’s High Street, said: “Robin Ince came to Market Harborough as part of his 100+ bookshop tour to celebrate the launch of his science book ‘The Importance of Being Interested’.

Robin Ince during the launch of his science book at the Eco Village. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“It has been fantastic for Quinns to team up with the EcoVillage for this sold-out event - hopefully it will be the first one of many.”

Robin Ince is probably most famous for his BBC Radio show 'The Infinite Monkey cage' - which he presents with physicist and TV broadcaster Prof Brian Cox.