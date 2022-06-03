Twin brothers who run vegan lifestyle brand ‘The Happy Pear’ are coming to Harborough

Stephen and David Flynn – better known as the Happy Pear – will be at the EcoVillage to give a cookery demo, talk and book signing at 6.30pm on Friday (June 10).

Irish twin brothers who run a successful vegan lifestyle brand are coming to Market Harborough.

The twins, who have got about 600,000 followers on Instagram, will be showcasing their new cookery book The Veg Box at the EcoVillage on St Mary’s Road.

The event is going ahead in partnership with Quinn's Bookshop, based on Three Crowns Yard, off Market Harborough’s High Street.

“The first session sold out in just a couple of hours so we've had to add in an earlier session to meet demand,” said Jodie Burrows, of the EcoVillage.

“We are delighted to be hosting this very exciting event and we are all really looking forward to the Happy Pear heading here to Market Harborough.”