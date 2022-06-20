Thought-provoking book signing in Harborough asks the question: ​​​​​​​Are you a woman who would like to exert your ‘power’ more in a ‘Boys’ Club’ world?

Dr Anne Whitehouse will be signing her new work ‘Pull Back Your Power’ at the bookshop on The Square at 6.30pm on Wednesday July 13 as well as meeting people.

Are you a woman who would like to exert your “power” more in a “Boys’ Club” world?

Then go along to listen to local author Dr Anne Whitehouse talk about her thought-provoking new book at Waterstones in Market Harborough.

Dr Whitehouse will be signing her new work ‘Pull Back Your Power’ at the bookshop on The Square at 6.30pm on Wednesday July 13 as well as meeting people.

A PhD scientist turned “life alchemist”, she says she discovered first-hand “how women are undermined in the 'Boys' Club' world”.

Dr Whitehouse has spent 20 years “applying her scientific approach to the subconscious world”.

The well-selling author has gone on to mastermind a “pioneering system that levels the energetic playing field and sky-rockets confidence and self-esteem in any situation”.

Find out more at: www.feminineconfidence.com

The standing event at Waterstones is free to attend and your entry includes a glass of wine.