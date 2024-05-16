Market Harborough Historical Society: successful book launch
The launch took take place last night, Wednesday, May 15th, at the Harborough Theatre Lounge, Church Square, Market Harborough.
This publication contains the history of the development of Market Harborough including transport, industry, changes in religion and standards of living.
A team of 14 researchers and writers teamed up over the past two years to pen the publication, which contains maps and photographs.
The Chairman of the Society, David Holmes, said ‘The preparation of volume 2 has been all consuming over the last two years, and editing has taken almost a year, however we have had many long discussions, but there has been no disagreement!’
This publication is a successor to the History of Market Harborough from Early Times to the 18th century, which was the first new history of Market Harborough for almost 60 years which was published in 2022.
The book will be on sale from local bookshops, the Historical Society, and Harborough Museum, priced at £17.00. The Society acknowledges and thanks the local Harborough charities who have contributed costs to the publication.
A separate book launch will take place at Waterstones Bookstore, Market Harborough on May 30th at 18.30. Please see their website for details.