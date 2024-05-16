Market Harborough Historical Society: successful book launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Market Harborough Historical Society are pleased to announce the success of the official launch of their latest publication: A History of Market Harborough. Volume 2: From 1800 to the Present Day.

The launch took take place last night, Wednesday, May 15th, at the Harborough Theatre Lounge, Church Square, Market Harborough.

This publication contains the history of the development of Market Harborough including transport, industry, changes in religion and standards of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of 14 researchers and writers teamed up over the past two years to pen the publication, which contains maps and photographs.

David Holmes, Society Chairman and Editor, with assistant Editors Pam Aucott and Dudley Brown

The Chairman of the Society, David Holmes, said ‘The preparation of volume 2 has been all consuming over the last two years, and editing has taken almost a year, however we have had many long discussions, but there has been no disagreement!’

This publication is a successor to the History of Market Harborough from Early Times to the 18th century, which was the first new history of Market Harborough for almost 60 years which was published in 2022.

The book will be on sale from local bookshops, the Historical Society, and Harborough Museum, priced at £17.00. The Society acknowledges and thanks the local Harborough charities who have contributed costs to the publication.