Market Harborough Historical Society Book Launch

This publication contains history of the development of Market Harborough including transport, industry, changes in religion and standards of living.

The launch will take place on Wednesday, May 15th, at the Harborough Theatre Lounge, Church Square, Market Harborough.

This publication is a successor to the History of Market Harborough from Early Times to the 18th century, which was the first new history of Market Harborough for almost 60 years which was published in 2022.