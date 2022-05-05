Longlist revealed for the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year - how you can vote for your favourite

Simon Theakston, executive director of Theakston, which sponsors the crime writing festival in Harrogate

The award, now in its18th year, is presented by Harrogate International Festivals and recognises the best crime novels published in the UK and Ireland in paperback over the past year.

This year’s longlist takes readers from the decks of a haunted galleon to the claustrophobia of a psychiatric ward, from a small American town shaken by the disappearance of a young girl to the hedonism and danger of London’s Georgian pleasure gardens.

The longlist sees a number of previous winners hoping to take home the prize once again.

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2022 programming chairwoman Denise Mina will look to snatch her third win for The Less Dead, as will Rabbit Hole author Mark Billingham, who took home the inaugural award in 2005 and again in 2009.

Chris Brookmyre, who won the 2017 prize, is in the running again with The Cut while Blood Ties author Brian McGilloway, who was highly commended at last year’s prize, is also longlisted.

Other prize alumni on the longlist include four-time shortlistees Elly Griffiths with The Night Hawks and Mick Herron with Slough House, as well as previous longlistees Ann Cleeves with The Heron’s Cry, Erin Kelly with Watch Her Fall, Imran Mahmood with I Know What I Saw, Joseph Knox for True Crime Story, Laura Shepherd-Robinson’s Georgian detective novel Daughters of Night, Stuart Turton with genre-bending whodunnit The Devil and the Dark Water and William Shaw for The Trawlerman.

While some familiar names have returned again this year to compete, the longlist features a number of authors receiving their first chance at the prize.

MW Craven receives a nod for Dead Ground, while Vaseem Khan is featured for his novel Midnight at Malabar House, set in the turbulent streets of Bombay in 1950.

Incredible debut authors in the running for the award include 2021 New Blood panellist Anna Bailey with her taut novel Tall Bones, and Abigail Dean with bestselling debut Girl A.

The full Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year 2022 longlist is comprised of:

Girl A by Abigail Dean (HarperFiction)

Tall Bones by Anna Bailey (Doubleday)

The Heron's Cry by Ann Cleeves (Pan Macmillan)

Blood Ties by Brian McGilloway (Constable)

The Cut by Chris Brookmyre (Little, Brown)

The Less Dead by Denise Mina (Harvill Secker)

The Night Hawks by Elly Griffiths (Quercus Fiction)

Watch Her Fall by Erin Kelly (Hodder & Stoughton)

I Know What I Saw by Imran Mahmood (Raven Books)

True Crime Story by Joseph Knox (Doubleday)

Daughters of Night by Laura Shepherd Robinson (Mantle/Pan)

Rabbit Hole by Mark Billingham (Little, Brown)

Slough House by Mick Herron (Baskerville)

Dead Ground by M. W. Craven (Constable)

The Devil and the Dark Water by Stuart Turton (Raven Books)

Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem Khan (Hodder & Stoughton)

The Last Thing to Burn by Will Dean (Hodder & Stoughton)

The Trawlerman by William Shaw (riverrun)

Simon Theakston, executive director of Theakston, which sponsors the event, said: “Crime fiction seems to have an enduring popularity with readers, and this year’s longlist is a clear indication as to why.

"Books from iconic writers and impressive debuts demonstrate the wonderful talent working in the genre today – the public has got a hard job ahead of them voting for a shortlist of only six!

"We raise a glass of Old Peculier to all the authors on the longlist, and look forward to a celebratory drink with our award winner in July.”

The public is now invited to vote for a shortlist of six titles at www.harrogatetheakstoncrimeaward.comVoting closes on May 26 with the shortlist announced and winner voting opening on June 14.