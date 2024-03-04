Local author starts writers hub
Author Diana Bretherick has started a group for local writers where they can make contact and chat about their work.
Diana says, ‘It's easy to feel isolated as a writer, so I wanted to start an inclusive group that anyone with an interest in writing could join, whether they are working on plays, novels, screenplays, poetry, short stories or non-fiction or are even just thinking about it.
The hub, which can also be found on Facebook, is meeting for the first time at Louisa’s Place in St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough, at 6.30pm on March 12th.
You can also contact Diana for further information on [email protected].