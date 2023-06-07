Harborough author launches new book about devastating impact of social media on teens

Tamsin is excited to celebrate her launch IRL (in real life).

A Harborough author is celebrating the launch of her fiction book which centres on the often heart-breaking impact of social media on teenagers.

Tamsin Winter is releasing her book Bad Influence tomorrow (June 8) at Louisa’s Place on St Mary’s Road.

The book, aimed at 11 to 14-year-olds, follows teenager Amelia Bright who succumbs to the pressures of being popular when she is talked into sending a semi-naked photograph to a boy she likes, which quickly culminates in disastrous consequences.

Tamsin told the Mail: “I've worked as a secondary school teacher for over 20 years and I see the impact - positive and negative - of social media and smart phones on young people.

“The sharing of nude or semi-nude photographs among children and young people is sadly increasing - about one in five teenagers has sent one of these photographs. So I was interested in writing about the impact this has on a 13-year-old girl but also how, ultimately, she reclaims her story.”

The 43-year-old described her own teen years as the ‘weirdest, awkward, and hardest time of her life’, even without the existence of social media – a revelation which inspired her to write Bad Influence.

The mum-of-one added: “I would not repeat it for anything. It's probably one of the reasons I was drawn to writing for teenagers, as I remember so vividly what it's like! But I am thankful I didn't grow up in the internet age. Teenagers today are growing up with the added pressure of an online world to navigate, as well as the 'real' one. As an author, I find it fascinating.

“My books bring real issues that young people face to life in a relatable, humourous, heart-warming and empowering way.”

The book is Tamsin’s fourth, and follows her YA fiction ‘Girl (in Real Life)’ which was written in lockdown, when an official launch wasn’t possible.

She added: “I'm really looking forward to celebrating this one. It's lovely to hold it at Louisa's Place as I think I have written or edited every one of my books there at some point.”

