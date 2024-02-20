Jane says she hopes her book will help youngsters discover the joy of reading.

A Harborough author is getting in the spirit this World Book Day.

Local children’s writer Jane Clarke has penned a book that is available to youngsters in exchange for a World Book Day voucher.

The vouchers will be given out by primary schools and Jane is thrilled to have her book ‘On the Trail of a T-Rex’ among 12 titles children can select for free.

The grandma-of-four said: “I’ve been fascinated by fossils and dinosaurs ever since I was a child, so it’s been a tremendous pleasure to work as lead writer for the Dinosaur Club series, under the pen name Rex Stone. I really hope the story will draw young readers into the adventure and help them discover the joy of reading.”

And to get into the spirit, Jane will be in Quinns Bookshop in Three Crowns Yard, Market Harborough, all morning on Saturday March 9, chatting about the World Book day book and helping children who drop in to ‘design-a-saurus’.

Jane has written and published over 100 books for children including the series Al's Awesome Science, Lottie Loves Nature and Dr KittyCat, plus award-winning picture books such as Neon Leon, Gilbert the Great and A Small Person's Guide to Grandmas.

She has also written books for reading schemes to aid primary school children to boost their literacy skills.

The semi-retiree made local headlines in 2020 after becoming one of the most in-demand authors in libraries all over the UK.

Jane came in at number 167 on the top 200 list of most borrowed writers in thousands of British public libraries across 2018 and 19, it was revealed.

Her most popular book was How to Brush Your Teeth with Snappy Croc, illustrated by Georgie Birkett which had been out on loan over 11,400 times.

The ecstatic wordsmith told the Mail she did not realise her books were so sought after and described the news ‘as a real surprise and a massive thrill’.