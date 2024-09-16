Free annual Books, Arts and Crafts Festival set to return to Harborough

The festival returns on October 5.

Harborough is set to come over all bookish next month with the return of the town’s Books, Arts and Crafts Festival.

The free annual event is taking place on Saturday October 5, from 10am to 3pm, at the Market Harborough Congregational Church.

Visitors can expect to meet a number of local artists, crafters, authors and publishers.

Author talks, which are individually ticketed, will be held throughout the day for a variety of age groups and interests.

Visit www.quinnsbookshop.co.uk for more details.