Former senior Army officer near Harborough releases his first novel

Nick Everard’s new crime thriller ‘Clean Kill’ is set to hit local bookshelves

A former senior Army officer who lives near Market Harborough has put pen to paper – and written his first novel.

Nick Everard’s new crime thriller ‘Clean Kill’ is set to hit local bookshelves after being published tomorrow (Saturday).

And Nick, who lives with his wife Kiki in Braybrooke, has turned to writing after carving out an outstanding career in the Army.

Nick Everard

“I’ve always had a vague hankering to write and that strange period in 2020 during the Covid lockdown was a real ‘now or never’ opportunity for me.

“The book is not so much a ‘whodunnit’ as a ‘howdunnit’,” said the dad-of-two.

“I would like to think people will enjoy it as that’s the entire point.

“It’s an entertainment and hopefully a pretty easy read.”

Nick retired from the Army in 1999 as a Lieutenant Colonel, commanding the renowned armoured cavalry regiment the 9th/12th Royal Lancers.

Leicestershire born and bred, his subsequent equally high-flying career has embraced periods in the City, schools adventure travel and recruiting / headhunting.

Nick became Regimental Secretary of the Royal Lancers, which has succeeded his old unit, in July 2021.

‘Clean Kill’ can be ordered from any bookshop or online in either hard copy or electronic versions after it comes out tomorrow.

Nick is already working flat out on a second book to follow his debut novel.

Provisionally entitled ‘Past Unbecoming’, the work is at an advanced stage of preparation.