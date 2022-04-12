Exploring the history of grand country house on the Leicestershire-Northamptonshire border

A new book charting the history of Sulby Hall is to be published next month

The work covers Sulby Hall, near Husbands Bosworth, and its residents from being created by famous architect John Soane to its demolition over 150 years later in 1952.

Written by Elizabeth Taylor, the book will be of interest to both garden and local historians and to anyone interested in the Sulby area.

It features a wealth of previously unpublished research, using primary source documents, on the history of Sulby Hall, its people, pleasure grounds and the walled kitchen garden.

The book follows the hall and its owners throughout the 18th and 19th centuries and is beautifully illustrated with a host of images from a number of private collections.

The 110-page hardback costs £18.

The book will be launched at The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth Airfield at 2pm on Saturday May 14.