Children's author invites reluctant readers to Cringe Club

A hilarious new book for tweens designed to hook reluctant readers, launches next week.

Cringe Club, the new series by award-winning author and TV comedy writer Emily-Jane Clark - is the first ever children’s book to be written entirely in group chat!

With children’s reading levels at an all time low, publishers and authors are looking for new ways to get young people to pick up books – and this combination of a highly bingeable format, witty illustrations and humour, looks set to do just that!

“As a mother of tweens, I have seen first-hand how children’s reading can drop off during year six and seven. They are trying to navigate the rollercoaster of new schools, academic pressure and friendships, and are mentally and physically exhausted,” said Emily-Jane, author of the award-winning The Beasts of Knobbly Bottom series.

“I think by using comedy and experimenting with different formats, we can make books feel less intimidating to tired youngsters!”

Cringe Club is a sneaky peek into the mobile phone of Kennedy King, who was forced to move to London from the countryside following her parent’s divorce.Not only that, she has to start a brand-new secondary school, Hellington High, aka HELL!! The only good thing about moving is that her mum finally agreed to get her a mobile phone so she can stay in touch with her best friends, Devon and Liv! After a disastrous first day leaves Kennedy with an embarrassing nick name, an arch enemy and a form tutor with a mysterious cupboard, she sets up a group chat called Cringe Club. Here, her Devon and Liv share their epic fails, (occasional) triumphs and use humour to cope with the daily struggles of high school life!

Cringe Club is an accessible, feel-good and funny read full of relatable ‘that is SO me, moments’ that aims to empower young people to embrace their cringe and take their power back—one OMG at a time. It is illustrated by Wotto.

The launch of this exciting new book will take place at Waterstones Market Harborough on Thursday 31st July at 6.30pm. There will be refreshments and a selfie station!

Check out the Cringe Club Podcast- the family show that celebrates all things cringe.