Book lovers rejoice! Market Harborough Book Extravaganza is coming to the Three Swans Hotel this weekend
On Saturday March 22, The Three Swans Hotel will be transformed into a haven for all things books as the Market Harborough Book Extravaganza comes to town.
This free event - organised by Rosie’s Retro Bazaar and independent publisher Fantom - is a celebration of stories, creativity, and community, featuring authors, publishers, illustrators, book crafters, talks, and workshops throughout the day.
A Line-Up to Get Excited About!
Kezzabelle, Northampton’s 11th Bard, will lead a special creative workshop, inviting attendees to dive into their own creativity. Children’s adventure author Maaya Brooker will enchant young minds with a live reading from her book, followed by an interactive Q&A session—perfect for inspiring the next generation of storytellers! And if your little ones want to truly embrace the magic of books, they’re encouraged to dress as their favourite literary characters for the occasion.
But it’s not just for the kids—this event has something special for grown-ups too! Pop icon Dave Bartram, the original frontman of Showaddywaddy, will be sharing insights into his journey from the stage to the page, discussing what led him to become a published author. Additionally, an author panel will explore a range of genres, giving aspiring writers and readers a deeper understanding of the literary world.
An Inclusive Literary Experience
The Book Extravaganza is committed to inclusive storytelling, welcoming audiences who are blind or visually impaired. One of the day’s most inspiring highlights is a talk by Carl Peach, a writer and poet who, despite experiencing sight loss, continues to create compelling works that bring his world to life through words. His presentation, ‘Seeing with Words: The Journey of a Visually Impaired Writer,’ is set to be a moving and insightful session, proving that the power of storytelling knows no bounds.
A Day of Literary Discovery
Beyond the headline events, visitors can explore a diverse array of book-related stalls, including:
- Independent Publishers & Bookshops – Browse unique titles and literary treasures.
- Local Authors & Poets – Meet the minds behind exciting new stories.
- Comic Creators, Zines & Illustrators – Immerse yourself in visual storytelling.
- Second-Hand & Antiquarian Booksellers – Hunt for rare and collectible finds.
- Book Crafts & Merchandise – Discover handmade literary gifts and memorabilia.
- Prints, Paper Ephemera, & Stationery – Indulge in nostalgia and writing inspiration.
Event organiser Dexter O’Neill said: “This is going to be a spectacular event for anyone who loves books, stories, and creativity! "We’ve got an incredible line-up, a buzzing atmosphere, and so much to explore. Whether you’re a lifelong reader, an aspiring writer, or just someone looking for a fun and free day out—come along and be part of something special!” he says.
When: March 22nd, 2025, 10:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Where: The Three Swans Hotel, Market Harborough (21 High St, LE16 7NJ).